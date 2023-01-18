ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 10-year-old Andrew Taylor has Type 1 diabetes and receives regular treatments from UW Health Swedish American hospital.

He’s also a fan of Chick-Fil-A and has been collecting points at the restaurant for the past year.

Andrew decided to use those points to provide a free lunch to thank employees at the hospital.

With the help of his mom, Anna, Andrew worked with Chick-Fil-A to organize the event.

“Not only does he know how hard they work, he’s a patient,” Anna said. “He has to seek treatment every three months, and he seeks it at UW Health. So, they care for him and keep him alive. So, it means a lot to him and to us.”

Andrew said it made him happy to serve lunch to the healthcare workers.