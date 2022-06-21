ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot after he and some friends broke into an abandoned house and a gun accidentally went off.

According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 1 p.m. Monday where the boy went for treatment of his wound.

Police said the teen had been in an abandoned house in the 600 block of Ranger Street when the accidental discharge occurred.

Police did not say who the gun belonged to, or if the teen had shot himself in the foot.

He was treated for his injury, which police said was not life threatening.

Authorities did not say if charges will be filed.