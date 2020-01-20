Rockford Boys and Girls Club needs votes for Black History Month art contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the Rockford Boys and Girls Club have created artworks as part of the annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Ten of the pieces, highlighting influential African-Americans, will be chosen to hang in Rockford’s U.S. Cellular Store, at 6150 E State Street, where customers can vote for the best one during February.

U.S. Cellular representative Jenny Justman says the contest gives kids a way to express themselves, “and, really, to be able to creatively express who important individuals are that they believe contributed to something within their own personal life, and something they can connect to and they feel is important to be able to share.”

There is a $250 prize for the artwork chosen as First Place.

