ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford boys, 14 and 15 years old, have been charged with stealing a car and resisting arrest.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers spotted the car, which had been reported stolen in Chicago, in the area of N. Blaisdell and N. Avon around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 16th.

Police said the vehicle stopped in the area of Washington Park, and three boys got out and ran, but were ultimately taken into police custody.

The 14-year-old was charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The third was released to a parent, without charges.