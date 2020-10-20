Rockford BP gas station burglarized overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after someone robbed a local BP Gas Station. It happened around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning on Rural Street near Guilford.
When officers arrived, they found a glass window shattered. Officials say a male suspect with a crowbar took an unspecified amount of cash.
The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie, and jeans with designs on the back pockets.
If you have any information, call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.
