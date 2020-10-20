Rockford BP gas station burglarized overnight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after someone robbed a local BP Gas Station. It happened around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning on Rural Street near Guilford.

When officers arrived, they found a glass window shattered. Officials say a male suspect with a crowbar took an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie, and jeans with designs on the back pockets.

If you have any information, call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories