Rockford BP gas station burglarized overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after someone robbed a local BP Gas Station. It happened around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning on Rural Street near Guilford.

When officers arrived, they found a glass window shattered. Officials say a male suspect with a crowbar took an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie, and jeans with designs on the back pockets.

If you have any information, call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

