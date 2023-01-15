ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Planning for someone’s big day comes with a lot of stress.

The “Stateline Splendor Bridal Shower” took place on Sunday after a three-year hiatus, and 40 vendors were ready to help soon-to-be brides.

“It’s fun to see everyone again, it’s been great to see the business owners and vendors to be back,” said organizer Danna Krischke. “Every year, ‘are you guys doing it? Are you doing it?’ We even had other bridal show producers, grateful that we’re bringing it back.”

The expo was all to link brides-to-be with the vendor that could give them the wedding of their dreams.

“While we are coming back from our COVID hiatus, we are introducing to the brides a lot of vendors that can their big day, a great day,” Krischke said.

Most weddings take months of planning, and the expo was no different.

“It is a lot of work to prepare. There’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes, but it’s really just to help showcase the vendors in the area. We have some of the best wedding vendors locally, and a lot of people don’t always know that,” Krischke said. “So, when you’re looking for a photographer, a DJ, a flouriest and a videographer, there’s so many people to look for, and it’s a little overwhelming to start. So, if we can bring everyone here on one day, they can get their big day all set up and scheduled and everything today.”