ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the decoration of W. State Street with the official tree lighting ceremony.

It took place outside of Rockford Police Department District 1. Residents, volunteers, businesses and organizations had been putting up holiday decorations on W. State for the past week.

It is part of “West State Shines,” an effort by longtime Rockford resident Lavonne Williams, who puts her own money and resources towards the project. This was the second year that she has done this, and she has no plans to stop.

“In the future, each year we’re going to try and progress to do more and more down the W. State Street corridor, and hopefully we’ll get all the way down to Meridian Road one day,” Williams said. “But, we want to keep going on with the activities. As long as I’m around, we’ll be having something.”

The holiday fun continued with some sweet treats and photos with holiday characters after the ceremony.