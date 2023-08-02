ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford brothers were arrested for sexually assaulting minors.

David Cruz-Santos, 34, and Neptaili Cruz-Santos, 33, were charged with multiple sex crimes, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The department was contacted on June 18 to investigate a report of a sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Two additional victims, both under the age of 13 at the time of the offense, were also identified.

The suspect was identified as David. One of the victims said that they were sexually assaulted by Neptail, who knew the victim. Two additional victims were identified as well.

Davis was arrested on July 20. He has been charged with four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

Neptaili was arrested on July 26. He has been charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.