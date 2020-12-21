Rockford brothers, known for selling tacos, to open new attraction outside discount store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – From a popular food truck, to a brick and mortar restaurant, to a new store and now a new ice rink, the pandemic is not slowing down a pair of brothers known locally for their tacos.

Chances are you’ve seen one of Olivo Taco’s food trucks around town. Mahmud “Moe” Zatar and his brother, Said, opened their first truck in 2008.

“We sell three tacos for $5, something reasonable, good, fulfilling. It’s positive for people to come in and see our faces [on the truck] and say, ‘oh, it’s funny,’ and that’s the attention we want to get,” Zatar said.

What started off as just selling tacos has expanded into a physical restaurant, at 330 College Ave, and a new liquidation store called Olivo Doorbuster, located in the former Pier 1 storefront at Forest Plaza.

“We thought, what else can we do? How can we grow this to bring more positivity to the community?” Zatar said. “[In the store] on Fridays, everything is $10. You can find a TV for $10, or you can find a toy for $10.”

Not content to rest there, the brothers say they felt the community needed something more. So, they are bringing an ice skating rink to the store parking lot, starting Wednesday.

Matt Guglicello, of the real estate group Washington Prime, said he believes the ice rink will bring some much needed, socially-distant family fun to the area.

“They’ll have their food truck, which has been on the property anyway, but now, it’ll be next to the ice rink. We’ve got a lot of outdoor seating we’re bringing in, some fire pits and a curling rink,” Guglicello said.

Zatar said he’s happy for the support his business has received.

“Without the community and the support that we get from the community, we would never get to where we are. A lot of people can have food trucks, ice skating rinks, the doorbuster, but if you have the community support, and show the positive, it can fade away,” he said.

The brothers say they also have something in the works for summer, as well.

