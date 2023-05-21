ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford building was demolished on Sunday after it went up in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched for a commercial structure fire in the 500 block of 15th Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found a large structure engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Another building to the east was beginning to catch fire as well.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Crews worked to extinguish the large commercial building, which was not occupied and was already marked as a hazardous building due to structural damage. The blaze was brought under control in 40 minutes.

The structure was demolished for safety issues due to fire damage and condition of the building.

No one was injured in the blaze. Damages are estimated at $40,000.