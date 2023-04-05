ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People were forced from their homes on Wednesday after a hazardous materials team rushed to a Rockford neighborhood.

Rockford Police called in the hazmat response to High Point Drive Wednesday afternoon, just north of Alpine Road and Pepper Drive. Officers were conducting a welfare check there.

Rescue crews found one person dead inside one of the units. Few details are available, though the person had reportedly been dead for a while and it appeared to be self-inflicted.

First responders evacuated people from the same building, according to Rockford Fire District Chief Will Pederson.

“We’ve asked the residents in this particular unit that, this address has four units, to evacuate,” Pederson said. “They won’t be displaced. It would appear that they will be able to go back when we’ve deemed that the scene is clear and safe.”

Investigators are working to determine a cause of death.