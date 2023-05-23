ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford burger restaurant has been ranked on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Burgers.

With National Hamburger Day arriving on Sunday, Yelp ranked the top 100 burgers in the nation, based on ratings and reviews from its online community.

Baker Street Burgers, at Edgebrook Shopping Centre at 1603 N Alpine Road, ranked #87 in the country.

The restaurant serves “elevated burgers, handhelds, mac & cheese, and salads” alongside “an extensive whiskey collection,” according to its website.

Its burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of fries, bacon-parmesan tater tots, chips, sweet potato fries, chili, or mixed greens.

Baker Street Burgers also offers vegetarian and gluten-free menu options.

According to Yelp, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta has the best burger in the country, boasting a chopped brisket sandwich.

Below are the top 25 burger spots in the U.S., according to Yelp’s users. The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found on Yelp’s site.