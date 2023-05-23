ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford burger restaurant has been ranked on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Burgers.

With National Hamburger Day arriving on Sunday, Yelp ranked the top 100 burgers in the nation, based on ratings and reviews from its online community.

Baker Street Burgers, at Edgebrook Shopping Centre at 1603 N Alpine Road, ranked #87 in the country.

The restaurant serves “elevated burgers, handhelds, mac & cheese, and salads” alongside “an extensive whiskey collection,” according to its website.

Its burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of fries, bacon-parmesan tater tots, chips, sweet potato fries, chili, or mixed greens.

Baker Street Burgers also offers vegetarian and gluten-free menu options.

According to Yelp, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta has the best burger in the country, boasting a chopped brisket sandwich.

Below are the top 25 burger spots in the U.S., according to Yelp’s users. The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found on Yelp’s site.

  1. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q – Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Minetta Tavern – New York, New York
  3. Slutty Vegan – Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Gordon Ramsay Burger – Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Father’s Office – Los Angeles, California
  6. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar – Charlotte, North Carolina
  7. Sister Liu’s Kitchen – Durham, North Carolina
  8. Facing East – Bellevue, Washington
  9. Kuma’s Corner – Chicago, Illinois
  10. KoJa Kitchen – Berkeley, California
  11. Evolution Fast Food – San Diego, California
  12. Monty’s Good Burger – Los Angeles, California
  13. Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar – Narragansett, Rhode Island
  14. Bear Bitez – Newark, California
  15. Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers – Leesburg, Virginia
  16. The Counter – San Jose, California
  17. Peppi’s – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  18. Green New American Vegetarian – Tempe, Arizona
  19. Osaka’s – Boulder, Colorado
  20. Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  21. Xi-an Famous Foods – New York, New York
  22. Plum Bistro – Seattle, Washington
  23. 5 Napkin Burger – New York, New York
  24. Panda Gourmet – Washington, D.C.
  25. Katsu Burger – Seattle, Washington