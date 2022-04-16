ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earth Day is right around the corner, and residents can show their love for mother nature with the help of Rockford Art Deli.

The store, 402 E. State St., was printing its floral Earth Day design for anyone who brought in their own shirts on Saturday. They are also offering this again on the actual holiday, April 22. In collaboration with “Allmade Apparel,” residents who bring in any older tee to recycle will get a brand new Allmade unisex adult tee for free.

Residents would also get a second globe design printed on.

“It’s really just to promote the Earth, it should be Earth Year. We should be promoting the Earth everyday instead of just a day in the year,” said Jarrod Hennis, owner of Rockford Art Deli. “So we’re trying to focus on the eco side of what we do here.”