Rockford business hands out free coats to homeless children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers make sure Rockford children are staying warm during the coldest days of the Midwest winter by handing out coats, hats, scarves, and more.

A giveaway of free clothing, hygiene, household items, and food was held Friday at J’s Social Cafe, at 607 West State Street.

Youth advocates had more than 100 items on hand, thanks to a donation from Goodwill Life Launch.

Lester Wright, of The Wright Way Youth Corporation, said it is important to uplift Rockford’s youngest community members.

“It takes a village. Whoever can do the same thing, come help donate with us. We need all the help we can get… It’s a good feeling to be able to help the kids in the community. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

Winter gear will be available until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Next Tuesday, at noon, the Winnebago County Health Department will give out Narcan and glasses to people in need.