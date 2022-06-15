ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local families got the chance to make sure that their child’s car seats are safe.

The safety check and ice cream social took place Wednesday evening at 5 Alarm Coin Laundry, 3939 W. Riverside Blvd. Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Safe Kids Winnebago and Camelot Cares partnered for the event, which was held alongside 5 Alarm’s “Fresh for Learning” free wash day.

Experts were on hand to educate families.

“It’s a very important component of helping the community to address health and safety,” said Erika Hannah, growth and community engagement specialist at Molina Healthcare of Illinois. “So, the safety impact would be to make sure that our children in the community are safe by making sure they have car seats, safe car seats, knowing the parents and the guardians know how to correctly install the car seat and to make sure the car seats are not expired, the right size for the children and everything.”

The laundromat will host another safety check on June 29 at its other location, 3110 S. Alpine Rd.