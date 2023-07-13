ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following the bankruptcy and closure of Bed Bath & Beyond, a Rockford business is poised to move into its former Forest Plaza space later this month.

Treasure Hunt Deals says it will be moving into the storefront, at 6309 E. State Street, from its current location across the parking lot, at 6325 E State Street, on July 28th.

Treasure Hunt Deals says it will be open at its current location until July 26th.

The business says the new store will afford it “more space, more bins, more deals!”

Treasure Hunt Deals is an overstock outlet that sells mostly open-box items returned to retailers such as Amazon, which it then sells to customers at a set price that changes daily.

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection in April.

Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.