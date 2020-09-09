Rockford business owners eligible for federal coronavirus relief funds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – About $1 million in federal funding will be coming to help Rockford businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grants program.

Up to $25,000 can be given to one business owner: the first $10,000 in the form of a grant, and the remaining $15,000 as a loan which must be paid back within 4 years, at zero-percent interest.

“If a business owner’s income is $39,000 or less, they would be eligible for this program because this program tends to focus on low to moderate income business owners,” said Rockford’s small business liason, Jonathan Bell.

Business owners can apply for the upcoming round of federal assistance from September 14th to 18th.

