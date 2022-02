ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford rooted for Fred VanVleet over the weekend.

There were tributes to the hometown hero across the city. Urban Equity Properties put up a banner in honor of the NBA All-Star team member. The company said that it wanted to “show appreciation for the accomplishment of a local underdog who many underestimated.”

Residents can check out the display themselves at Burnham Lofts, 202 W State St.