ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Discussions of an abortion clinic expected to open in Rockford continued Monday night.

Owners of 11 Maray Drive-area businesses plan to present their open letter to city officials, demanding city council to amend zoning regulations to explicitly exclude abortion clinics.

One owner said that this has nothing to do with political views, just the livelihood of their business. A city leader said that he has met with the businesses, and they have valid concerns.

“I will be asking them to block it,” said Kevin Rose, president of Carpetland USA. “I’m asking them to have a heart for their local business owners.”

Rose and other business owners in the immediate vicinity of Maray Drive are trying to stop the clinic from opening near them. They planned to present their open letter at Monday night’s council meeting.

“We need to be proactive rather than reactive and stop this,” Rose said. “If they want it to go up, put it in an industrial area where it’s not going to affect local business owners who rely on retail foot traffic for their livelihood.”

The business owner cited concerns of demonstrations and limited parking.

“They had protesters and activists two or three months ago already, which took five police cars away from the police force going out and going after criminals, or whatever might be going on, on a police force we already know is heavily taxed,” Rose said.

The location of the potential clinic is currently zoned C-2 Limited Commercial District, which is why 10th Ward Alderman Frank Beach said that he understands why the nearby businesses ae worried.

He thinks that the council should have a say in if the classification should be amended.

“When that classification was determined, all the kinds of businesses fit into the C-2 classification,” Beach said. “I don’t really believe that they were thinking about an abortion clinic. That could have been done 15-20 years ago or more.”

Sara Dady, board member of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice, thinks that this measure is alarming.

“It’s asking city council to use its government authority to make a perfectly legal business illegal through the use of the city’s zoning ordinances, which is shocking that 11 business owners would want to put another business out of business,” Dady said.

Rockford’s legal team did not respond when asked for comment.