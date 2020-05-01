Rockford businesses pin economic hopes on limited reopening, curbside sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With a modified stay-at-home order going into effect Friday, Rockford business owners say that they’re excited to re-open in any capacity and are looking forward to the benefits of curbside pickup compared to online sales.

“People thought we weren’t open, and they thought that they couldn’t get anything from us. And with curbside, I think it’s that idea in your head that ‘oh yeah, I can come now. They are open,” said Fleet Feet owner, Melissa Pratt. Fleet Feet sports is located at 1653 N Alpine Rd.

As part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order, small businesses re-open to fill orders for curbside pickup.

“We have a bunch of people who are driving through, and our tables inside are filled with orders ready to go,” Pratt said. “And they’re all on their lunch hours coming by, so we’re really ready for them and we’re super excited that we can do this.”

Skyler Davis owns Culture Shock Clothing & Records, at 2239 Charles Street. He’s hoping that curbside pick-up will help boost business.

“There’s definitely a lot riding on this,” Davis said.

The store recently created a website to allow customers to browse online and will be open for curbside pickup three days a week, initially.

“The biggest point is that no one will have to pay for shipping. Larger items, like salt lamps or candles or record players and speakers, things like that would be pretty pricey to ship,” he said.

Davis says he’s had to furlough all of his employees during the pandemic, but thinks curbside sales could be the key to bringing them back to work.

“If we get busy enough to add more than three pick-up days, we certainly will. And that might mean bringing in more employees to help with that,” he said.

Some businesses held special sales today to celebrate their re-opening.

