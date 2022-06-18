ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Midwest Rustic” made their one year anniversary this past April, but a video was recently made to announce their possible closer.

The unexpected happened when a rally of local businesses tried to help keep it open. Brianna Zahn, owner of Midwest Rustic, said that she thought people would understand. Not only did they understand, they wanted to help too.

“The overwhelming bills that were piling up,” Zahn said.

Zahn said that they did not expect the winter season to be so long.

“Then with the rise in rent and utilities and inflation, foot traffic was just really slow,” Zahn said.

Zahn had to make the hardest decision of her life on June 11; Keep the Midwest Rustic open, or close it for good.

“I have to take into consideration my kids as well as the sake of the other vendors,” she said.

She made a video announcing the closure, but then something amazing happened. Other businesses, like Cucina di Rosa, decided that they wanted to help.

“So I think as businesses, we can come together and support each other as the community should be doing as well,” said Eric Sandahl, general manager of Cucina di Rosa.

Cucina di Rosa struggled during COVID-19, and the Rockford community came together to help. Sandahl said that it was his opportunity to come together again and help small local businesses. Zahn said that she was not expecting anything like this to happen.

“The continuous like outpour and love from the community has been so overwhelming,” Zahn said.

Cucina di Rosa will give customers a free scoop of homemade gelato with proof of purchase from the Midwest Rustic.

“We all wanna support Downtown Rockford in theory, but in practice we need to step up and actually take action,” Sandahl said.

Zahn is grateful for all the support, and hopes that this situation will bring more people to shop in Downtown Rockford.

“There’s a lot of great businesses down here, a lot of great people that have a lot of products to offer and services, and we all need the public’s help just to keep going,” Zahn said.

June 30 is the last day that Midwest Rustic has to reach their GoFundMe goal of $10,000 to catch up on bills, as well as help vendors make their living.