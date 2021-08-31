Rockford cancels 2021 Labor Day Parade due to increased COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford United Labor Union, AFL-CIO, announced Tuesday that the 2021 Labor Day Parade would be canceled.

The union made the announcement after consultation with the Winnebago County Health Department and local government, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

“Unions have a legacy of setting standards for rights on the job and workplace safety, not only for

the workers they represent, but for so many others. In this regard, the committee determined

that due to the local uptick in COVID-19 cases, and increased risk of transmission of COVID

variants, the responsible decision is to put the safety of our members and the community first,” the union wrote in a statement.