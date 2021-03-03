Rockford cancer patient ties knot at OSF hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vicki Smith and Mike Ethridge were married yesterday in a ceremony conducted at OSF Saint Anthony Hospital. Smith is currently hospitalized with Stage IV cancer.

According to the hospital, the couple met 30 years ago when Smith was working at a tree service company.

“And I thought who is that guy? He was in and out. I thought ‘he looks so good.’ Before my day was up he came back with a red rose for me,” she said.

Smith was diagnosed with cancer eight years ago, but it went into remission.

“Just a couple of months ago it hit me again, stage four in the bone,” she said. “But that’s ok. God is good. We’re going to fight it and stay positive. The doctors and everyone here are just wonderful. I couldn’t ask for better.”

The couple decided it was time to get married and OSF staff created decorations, a cake, and had sparkling grape juice on hand.

“I can’t even describe it. I didn’t expect anything like this,” said Vicki Smith, patient. “I’m so thrilled. I’m so tickled. I’m so happy.”