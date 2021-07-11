Rockford car show honors local marine who was killed in action

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of cars rolled into Rockford for a local car show to honor a Stateline-area who was killed in action.

The 30th Annual HIB Reber Car Show benefitted Darkhorse Lodge, a retreat for veterans being built in Tennessee.

The lodge honors Alec Catherwood, a Marine from Byron who was killed in war. His parents started Darkhorse Lodge.

A record breaking 212 cars showed up for Saturday’s show.

“It’s for the veterans down at Darkhorse,” said organizer Darrell Reber. “Until all the proceeds are tallied up and everything, we’re hoping to give $3,000-4,000 to them.”

Reber said another car show is in the works for next July.