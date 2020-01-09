Rockford caregiver charged with defrauding elderly victim

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office has announced fraud and forgery charges against Angel Laster, 29, and Euguene Woods, 27, for defrauding an elderly victim who was under Laster’s care.

Rockford Police officers were given a forgery complaint on July 2nd, 2019, from the victim, who discovered several checks were missing from a check book, and provided police with bank statements that showed unauthorized transactions.

Police say Laster had access to the victim’s home while serving as a caregiver through Peak Medical Home Care.

Charges of Financial Institution Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit a Financial Crime, Forgery, and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person were levied against Laster and Woods.

Woods is still at large.

They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

