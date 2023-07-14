ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Keri Lacorazza has been a caregiver for over 20 years, but receiving the National Caregiver of the Year Award was a shock, she says.

“This is beyond. I never in a million years I think this would happen. I come in here and I take care of everyone and make sure they live their best lives, and that’s it. And I didn’t expect anything out of it,” she said Friday.

Lacorazza leads a fitness class at the Siena on Brendenwood retirement center, at 4444 Brendenwood Road.

Jean Berggren lives at Siena and says she never misses one of Lacorazza’s classes.

“It feels good to know that you have somebody here that you can call at any time, and you feel safe,” Berggren said. “The world would be so much better off if we had more Keris in this world. It would be nice, and we love her.”

Lacorazza beat out thousands of other caregivers and was awarded a crystal trophy, along with a $2,500 check and an extra $1,000 to show the work she does is valued.

Daylen Davis, of Visiting Angels of Rockford, says she is a true leader in her field.

“The little things she does every day, but on top of that, what she does for this community, for her clients, which is her people. She goes above and beyond at any time that the client asks for her,” Davis said.

During the ice storm this past winter, Lacorazza stayed overnight and worked the next morning.

“That way, our residents had someone here. Because if not, who’s going to take care of [them]?” she said.

Lacorazza says she loves the Siena resident and wouldn’t have won the award without them.

“To me, they come first. They need me, and in turn, I need them,” she said.