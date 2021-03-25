Rockford caregivers demand right to unionize, access to increased benefits and wages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home health care workers and nursing home workers stood along E. State Street on Thursday, calling for legislation that would allow caregiving jobs to become union jobs, with increased wages and benefits.

“We are demanding that the White House, Congress and the state houses invest in long-term care,” said Brenda Bockman, a personal assistant at Rockford’s Department of Rehabilitation.

Bockman says she supports House Bill 2420, co-sponsored by Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford), a bill which would not only give healthcare workers a pay increase, but also keep them safe as they continue to work on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Colley has been a home care worker for the last 17 years, and says the lack of appreciation for his profession has been going on for too long. He says he wants more resources for home-based healthcare.

“I was making $3.25 an hour, no overtime. We had no paid training, and as a matter of fact, when I got hired, the first case manager I met said, ‘Well, we can’t pay you for what you’ll do for us, but this is a little something,'” he said.

Colley said that for those home care workers who may be uneasy about coming forward and speaking out, he believes with enough persistence and backing, anything is possible.

“Paid overtime and also we have paid training. We have sick time. These are things that we fought for and won because we fought. If you don’t ask, no one is going to give you anything,” Colley said.