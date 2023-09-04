ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline businesses came together Monday to celebrate Labor Day.

The Rockford Hard Rock Casino and Screw City Jeeps held the city’s first “Hard Rock Rally,” an all-day event that was free to the public.

Visitors got to enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer tent and giveaways. Andres Murillo, marketing manager of the Hard Rock Casino Rockford, said that it was all about creating some family fun.

“Just to hangout with friends, to have family over, and to have fun,” Murillo said. “This is all family friendly, so just to enjoy some food trucks we have and to see all the Jeeps, cause the Jeep culture here in Rockford is very huge, so we want to bring that to the event today here, too.”

The “Hard Rock Rally” ran until 6 p.m.