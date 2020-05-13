Rockford Catholic churches prepare limited reopening on May 25th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the Diocese of Rockford announced the adoption of a two-stage plan to begin reopening churches on Monday, May 25th.

“I am heartened to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Office of the Governor on a multi-phase Plan for re-opening our churches for the celebration of the sacraments, private prayer, adoration and Mass,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago.

The plan allows for a gradual return to Mass that still safeguards the health and safety of the priests and congregations, the Diocese said.

A specific plan adapted to the particular needs of the Diocese of Rockford, and which seeks to ensure the health and safety of all who take part in the Mass and the celebration of the sacraments, will be released shortly

Phase One of the plan includes allowing a pastor to set up a 6-person team to supervise cleaning, set up, and greeting. Churches can hold baptisms, weddings, funerals and reconciliation within the church with a limit of 10 attendees.

In Phase Two, churches can apply for certification to offer daily and Sunday Mass, with a crowd size permitted by civil authorities at that time.

Read the entire plan here.