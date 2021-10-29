Rockford Catholic diocese blasts lawmakers for allowing girls to have abortions without telling parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Catholic Diocese of Rockford issued a statement Friday urging Catholics to vote against Illinois lawmakers who passed a law which will allow minor girls to have abortions without notifying their parents.

The Illinois House voted 62-51 late Wednesday night to repeal a 1995 law that requires doctors to inform parents when teen girls 17 and under seek an abortion.

Democrats, who hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, whipped barely enough votes to repeal the law, and are now poised to send it to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. He has signaled he will sign it.

The Diocese responded Friday, saying, “Not surprisingly, polls show wide-spread opposition to this decision. The repeal of this requirement has devastating implications including the undermining of trust between parents and daughters and the legislative hubris of interfering in the God-given and natural responsibility of parents for their children.”

“But given our democratic society, this is a vote we should never forget. At the next election we should be mindful of those legislators who voted in favor of family, young girls and life, and those who did not,” the Diocese continued.