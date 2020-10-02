Rockford CDL Driver Services facility closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Secretary of State CDL Facility, at 4734 Baxter Road, has been shut down “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will remain closed until October 13th.
The Rockford E. State Street Driver Services Facility will reopen on Tuesday, October 6th, and the Roscoe Driver Services Facility will reopen on Wednesday, October 7th. Both locations had been closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020.
