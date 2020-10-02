Rockford CDL Driver Services facility closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO – DECEMBER 30: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks to the media following a press conference by Governor Rod Blagojevich where Blagojevich named Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris as his choice to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama at the Thompson Center December 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. White said he would not certify the nomination. Blagojevich, who is serving his second term as Illinois Governor, was taken into federal custody December 9 to face corruption charges including trying to sell Obama’s Senate seat. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Secretary of State CDL Facility, at 4734 Baxter Road, has been shut down “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility will remain closed until October 13th.

The Rockford E. State Street Driver Services Facility will reopen on Tuesday, October 6th, and the Roscoe Driver Services Facility will reopen on Wednesday, October 7th. Both locations had been closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020.

