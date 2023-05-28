ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People across the country took a moment this weekend to remember those who died serving the country.

Local veterans celebrated the 75th anniversary of a grant program Sunday that brought a world renowned architect to Rockford to build a one-of-a-kind home.

The Laurent House, 4646 Spring Brook Rd, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for Kenneth Laurent. The WWII veteran was paralyzed and need a wheelchair accessible home. The Laurent family used the $10,000 “Specially Adapted Housing Grant” to pay for the home.

Officials marked the 75th anniversary of that program on Sunday. Fifty thousand veterans have used SAH grants in that time.

“And this is a home that sort of embodies what the U.S. government can do to help service members when they come back,” said Mike Fure of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “To help them live the life as best they can.”

The Laurent House is the only wheelchair accessible home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Tours are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.