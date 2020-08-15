Rockford celebrates ‘815 Day’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ‘Rockford Day’ is held on August 15th in honor of the Forest City’s 815 area code. Traditions typically include hanging out with friends and picking up an 815 shirt from Rockford Art Deli.

While COVID-19 concerns have made a few changes to the event, residents were still excited to celebrate the 815. Residents celebrated everything Rockford has to offer–from axe throwing to shopping at local businesses.

Amid the pandemic, residents made the most out of the local holiday.

“A lot of local businesses are doing super cool deals like Rockford art Deli is doing their sales today I’m here buying merch,” explained Madie Miller.

“It’s always nice to support small business to small business and that’s what I love about ‘815 Day’ that we can all come together, as a community, said Jessica Montes.

Claudine Fleming has lived in Rockford for 20 years and says it’s the people that make the area so great.

“It’s a tight-knit community there’s a lot of giving and kind people here so I just enjoy the friends and family that I have here the connections that we have here that makes Rockford special,” Fleming said.

This year’s theme is Celebrating Rockford’s Resilience, something Rockford Art Deli owner Jarrod Hennis is familiar with. Typically, the shop drops an 815 print day, but they had to make some changes.

“So we did a pre-order online but yeah it’s definitely a different flow and energy just because we’re not doing the normal things that we did before,” Hennis explained.

Overall, business owners are grateful for the support.

“You know opening in this pandemic we didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve been so embraced by the community so ‘815 Day’ of course the community has come out which has been awesome,” explained Justin Carner, the owner of Velvet Robot Coffee Lab.

They encourage people to continue to shop local.

“If you haven’t so much this year now is a good day to come support downtown and across town really show some love for 815,” explained Chad Burgess, the owner of Craft and Foster.

The 815 celebrations continue Saturday night. The Rockford Miracle Mile will feature A League of Their Own starting at 7:00 p.m.

