Rockford celebrates fall with “Fall on the Farm”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – “Fall on the Farm” is back at Lockwood Park.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can pick their own pumpkin, take a wagon ride around the farm, ride a pony or pet some goats at the petting zoo.

There are a lot of activities to do on the farm, and organizers said that the park is as fun as it looks.

“It’s just a really special place, it’s not too far from town. It’s a five minute drive for some people in Rockford, and it’s just a really fun place to be,” said Nicole Cabe, the Program and Animal Coordinator at the farm.

There are two more Saturdays left to enjoy the fall festivities.