Rockford celebrates fall with “Fall on the Farm”

Local News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – “Fall on the Farm” is back at Lockwood Park.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can pick their own pumpkin, take a wagon ride around the farm, ride a pony or pet some goats at the petting zoo.

There are a lot of activities to do on the farm, and organizers said that the park is as fun as it looks.

“It’s just a really special place, it’s not too far from town. It’s a five minute drive for some people in Rockford, and it’s just a really fun place to be,” said Nicole Cabe, the Program and Animal Coordinator at the farm.

There are two more Saturdays left to enjoy the fall festivities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories