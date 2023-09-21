ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Striving for peace in the world, Reverend Naomi Tutu spoke at Rockford University on Thursday for “International Day of Peace.”

She is the third child of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who fought apartheid in South Africa.

Students had the opportunity to listen to Tutu’s message about peace and the world-wide struggle for human rights. She said that she enjoys speaking to young people as they figure out their place in the world.

“So, it’s not a surprise that the anti-war movement was strong on campuses, the anti-apartheid movement was strong on campuses, that any time that we’ve had movements around human rights and justice that we’ve had young people very much involved in it, and so I’m always hopeful around young people. They are looking at how can they improve the world for themselves and the generations that will come after them,” Tutu said.

The university held a community event to commemorate the day following the reverend’s lecture.