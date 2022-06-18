ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People from all over Rockford came together to celebrate the day 157 years ago when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed that enslaved African Americans were free.

The “Juneteenth” celebration goes all weekend at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St. Saturday’s event included “Chatauqua Conversations,” where people of diverse backgrounds could bring their political, religious and cultural beliefs to conversations that matter.

There was also the “Miss Juneteenth Princess and Queen Competitions,” along with food, music and dancing.

“When you talk about ‘Juneteenth’ is so important to our community, the chance to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans,” said volunteer Martesha Brown. “So all weekend we have the Chataqua event to the all black graduation on Sunday, giving out community awards. It is a family fun event here at Sinnissippi Park.”

“Juneteenth” is now a national holiday, which will be observed on Monday. Sunday’s “Juneteenth” celebrations kick off with a church service at 11 a.m. and will continue with gospel performances all day.