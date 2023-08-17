ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local stores celebrate a national day all about thrifting on Thursday.

Carpenter’s Corner and the Rockford Rescue Mission were offering several discounts for “National Thrift Store Day.” The Mission had a prize wheel that customers could spin for immediate discounts, while Carpenter’s was giving $5 off of any purchase $25 or more.

Associates said that supporting thrift shops is great for a number of reasons.

“Recycling, it is just so much better to keep all these things out of a landfill and to be able to share them with each other, so what a good idea,” said Kelly Whitham, director of resale at Carpenter’s Corner.

“It’s a wonderful day to bring awareness to thrift stores… resale shops and for what they all do for people in need,” added Melanie Clarke, lead associate supervisor at Rockford Rescue Mission.