Rockford celebrates St. Patrick’s Day despite parade cancellation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although the St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled, Rockford residents still showed their Irish pride on Saturday. Despite recommendations to remain six feet apart from others, many locals aren’t letting the warnings rain on their parade.

“While we want people to be safe and be where they want to be, those of us that do not have compromised immune systems are out having fun because St. Patrick would want us to,” said Annie O’Keefe, who was out celebrating.

It was a personal celebration for O’Keefe as she explained. “My dad, Jim O’Keefe, owned a bar right behind us on 7th Street, and the parade was always the best way to kick off the season, so of course we could not let my dad’s memory down, so we’re here at Gene’s Irish Pub celebrating because the show must go on.”

Others shared the same sentiment; that it was hard to take a year off from tradition.

“Our families been marching in the parade for years, so we figured we’d come out and celebrate as usual, so we came down here,” added Ryan Johnson.

The Rock River was set to be dyed green for the first time this year as part of the festivities. Party-goers hope that they will be ale to see an emerald green river next year.

