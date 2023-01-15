ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and celebrations will be taking place in the stateline.

Rockford’s mayor as well as the public library will honor the civil rights leader. The celebration will include leaders and organizations representing civic, service and faith in the community, including choirs from local churches.

“There will also have a couple of non-profits who have been working specifically with the youth in our community, if that’s Community Life Center, Rockford Promise or if that’s Youth for Christ, so you will have, kinda, that service aspect of Martin Luther King,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

The event kicks off 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St.