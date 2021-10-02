Rockford cemetery holds memorial for those lost to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Several lives have been lost during the pandemic, and a local cemetery wanted to help honor the lives lost and offer families some closure.

Scandinavian Cemetery, 1700 Rural St, hosted the event, and said that they felt like this was something they needed to do.

They said that their cemetery, as well as others, have seen first hand the impact of the pandemic, as many families have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus.

The group said that they hope they can offer families a glimmer of hope and closure during these difficult times.

‘We were trying to give people an opportunity today, to have a day of remembrance to anyone they have lost in the past, in the last year year and a half or so,” said Kirsten Spurlock, the cemetery manager of Scandinavian Cemetery.

Spurlock said that they hope they can do another event like this in the future.