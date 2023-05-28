ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a little cemetery in Winnebago County that has a big tradition.

It was established in the 1860s, and they started honoring the men and women that gave their lives while fighting for the country not long after that.

A group of people gathered at North Burritt Cemetery on Sunday to continue that tradition. The names of the fallen soldiers who are buried there were read aloud, from the Blackhawk War to WWII and the Vietnam War.

Each of the 100 veterans’ graves are marked with the American flag.

“I think we forget that anything has a great cost, and freedom has a great cost, and many of us don’t think about that everyday,” said Suzanne Crandall, speaker at North Burritt Cemetery. “So, it’s a good thing to have at least one day out of the year to say thank you to all the people that went and served their country, and many that died in battle.”

Sunday’s service also included the “Presentation of Colors” by the Boy Scouts and a reading of the “Gettysburg Address.”