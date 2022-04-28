ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce recognized the 67th class to complete its Leadership Rockford program on Thursday.

There were 36 members in the 2022 class.

The Chamber started the program to develop leaders who best understand the city. There are more than 2,000 alumni of the program.

“So, we hope the graduates today go out and tell Rockford’s story and everything they’ve learned. We hope they continue to be great advocates for the Rockford Chamber and, in turn, we hope that we can support them in their leadership, throughout their careers,” said Chamber president, Kaitlin Pusateri.

WQRF General Manager Michael Silecchia was among Thursday’s graduates.