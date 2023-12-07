ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of friends believe the Christmas season is a time to give back, especially to those in need.

Judy Emerson and her friends have taken on a new tradition: instead of buying gifts for one another, they’ve decided instead to buy for a family in need.

“People reach out to us around the holidays and offer to adopt one of our families, which means they get a list of the family wants for Christmas, and they go out and they do the shopping and they do their best to get the families the exact items that they’ve requested on their list,” Tiffany Meek said.

Meek is the housing director of Shelter Care Ministries, 218 7th Street. It houses 49 families, with over 100 children and 54 adults in the program.

Around Christmastime, Meek says they want to provide not only a roof over their head but gifts under the tree.

“Right now, we have over 30 people who have been adopted and we have some vacancies that we will be filling soon,” she added. “So, we will have new families coming into the program and it would be wonderful if just in time for the holidays. Not only did they get housing, but they were able to get some type of gifts at their new house.”

“There is so much need out there. And as we have observed in the last few years, the need in our community is growing tremendously. There are lots and lots of opportunities to help,” Emerson said.

She and her friends plan to continue the “Adopt a Family” tradition for years to come. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to call 815.964.5520 ext. 281.