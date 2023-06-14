ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families had the chance Wednesday to make sure that their car seats are safe for little ones.

Technicians were inspect car seats at Edgewater Medical Center, 2909 N. Main St. The free checks ran from 5-7 p.m.

Residents could also grab a free ice cream before getting back on the road.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Camelot Care and UW Health sponsored the event.

While waiting for their safety check, residents could speak to various vendors, including the Birth Equity Council, Prevention Initiative Birth to Three Program, Crusader Clinic Navigators, and the Head Start Program.