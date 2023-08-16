ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford child helped lead police to arrest a suspected drug dealer after he allegedly hit the child’s mom last week.

Martez Boose-Moore, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver cannabis and domestic battery.

According to court documents, police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Overdene Avenue on August 9 for reports of a man battering a woman.

Police say Boose-Moore wanted to hit the woman’s children with a leash or rope to discipline them. When the woman refused to allow the punishment, Boose-Moore began hitting her.

One of the children reportedly grabbed Boose-Moore and pushed him through a wall behind the front door. Boose-Moore then drove off before police arrived.

Following police arrival, one of the children reportedly told police there were firearms and drugs in the basement, prompting a search of the residence.

Police located a cooler in the basement filled with over 300 grams of cannabis and 20 grams of a white substance suspected to be fentanyl, along with sandwich bags, gloves and scales.

Boose-Moore was not initially arrested, however he was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday and held without bond.