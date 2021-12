ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Williams, 40, was sentenced to 60 years in prison this week for sexually abusing a minor for the past 6 to 8 years.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Williams confessed to the crime in March of 2018.

He was sentenced on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault after being found guilty on August 17th, 2021.

Following his sentence, Williams will be subject to mandatory supervised release.