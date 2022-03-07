ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Massenburg, 49, has been sentenced to life in prison for seven counts of child rape which occurred at a Rockford sex abuse rehabilitation center for children.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, police were notified of allegations that Massenburg had abused a minor at the Carrie Lynn Children’s Center in February of 2016.

The center offers help to children who have experienced sexual abuse.

Officials say they discovered that Massenburg had sexually assaulted three children, ranging from 10 to 13 years old, over a period of several years.

Police were able to obtain video evidence showing Massenburg sexually abusing one of the victims, authorities said.

On March 4th, Massenburg was sentenced to life in prison on seven counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.