ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, a recreational and learning center for Rockford children, has become one of 40 organizations across the U.S. to benefit from a U.S. Cellular gift.

The cellular company said it was “giving back” to the organizations in order to celebrate its 40th anniversary, buying everything on each of the nonprofits’ Amazon wish lists.

Rock House Kids will receive $5,000 which includes a new audio and video system for a new, under-construction gymnasium.

Rock House Kids provides free evening programming, mentoring, and meals for Rockford’s inner-city youth.

Administrators said the donation came at an important time.

“This time of year we serve even more children than normal on a weekly basis. And, so, when we have a large donation that comes in like that, it makes a huge difference. It takes a great weight off us as an organization and makes sure we don’t have to turn kids away at the door, that we are able to provide for as many children as possible,” said outreach coordinator for Rock House Kids, Nikki Reid.

Rock House Kids said it serves 250 children every week.