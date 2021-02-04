Rockford chosen as best city to buy a new home in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been named the best city in Illinois for new homebuyers, according to a new report.

Rockford was chosen for the 2021 Insurify’s Best Cities for New Homebuyers Award based on real estate demand, employment levels, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety.

“It’s great to see Rockford has been recognized by Insurify as the top city in Illinois and one of the top cities in America for new homebuyers in 2021.There is a lot to consider when buying a new home like affordability, quality of life, employment opportunities, schooling and overall economic prosperity,” said John Groh, RACVB President/CEO.

