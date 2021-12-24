Rockford Christian School’s founder dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rex Roth, the founder of Rockford Christian Schools, died Thursday at the age of 89.

In 1959 he and his wife Shirlee started a Christian school in Rockford. In 1960, they began Rockford Christian Day Camp and in the first two years it grew into 150 students per week.

Over the past 60 years, Rockford Christian Schools has grown and expanded from that day camp to an internationally recognized school serving ages 3 through grade 12.

The group consists now of a High School and Elementary School, located at 1401 N. Bell School Road.

“The passing of this visionary is a huge loss, but his legacy lives on with every student, family, faculty, staff member, administrator, coach, and volunteer who is a part of the Royal Lion community both present and past. We say ‘once a Royal Lion, always a Royal Lion,’ and that was never truer than with Mr. Roth,” the school said in a statement.